Bollywood celebrities are considered demigods in the country and they are often mobbed by their fans when they step out in public. Hence, celebs prefer to have their personal bodyguards. Anushka Sharma too has her personal bodyguard. Scroll down to know more.

Like many Bollywood stars Anushka also hired a bodyguard, whose real name is Prakash Singh, he has been with her for years. He was with Anushka even before she got married to Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Reportedly, the actress pays him a big fat pay cheque for his services.

According to a Zoom report, Prakash Singh aka Sonu earns an annual salary is around Rs 1.2 crore which is without a doubt more than the annual CTC of CEOs of many companies. It is also worth noting that he also provides security to Virat Kohli even though he has his own bodyguard.

The report also stated that Sonu is known for providing complete security to the actress, and several times. He was seen guarding Anushka Sharma like a shield with a PPE kit on. He is more than a bodyguard to her. The actress treats him like a family member and she celebrates his birthday every year.

During the shoot of the 2018 film Zero, helmed by Anand L Rai, Anushka was seen celebrating Sonu’s birthday at the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika earlier this year. The two have been very private about sharing their lives on social media. They had also requested the media to not click pictures of her daughter. In Anushka’s pics too, she was careful about not revealing Vamika’s face.

So what do you think about Anushka’s bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu’s big fat paycheque? Let us know in the comments.

