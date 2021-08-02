Advertisement

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made his debut in the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The two then also appeared in the romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Both the films were sleeper hits and rumours of their dating began spreading like wildfire.

While both the stars had maintained silence on the rumours of their affair, it was after their break up that Ranveer made the picture pretty clear. The Padmaavat star is not the one to shy away from expressing his feelings but he did try to hide it when it came to Anushka. Although it is not clear as to why it is speculated that they took the decision since both were new to the industry.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Ranveer Singh once lost his cool when a fan was trying to flirt with Anushka Sharma. His emotions get the better of him and not able to control himself. Reportedly, Singh had said, “Mind your language. She is my girlfriend. I will break your nose.”

In an old interview, Ranveer spoke about distance creeping up between him and Anushka after few years of good friendship. As reported by IBTimes, he said, “Yes. I miss her tremendously. She is full of love. Too many people have misunderstood her. Too many people just don’t get where she is coming from and the kind of person that she is. She is one of the purest and honest people I have ever met. It’s a big thing to say therefore it may sound to the reader like an exaggeration. Honestly, I’ve met few people who have nothing but purity in their heart and soul.”

Cut to present, Ranveer Singh is now married to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The two are happily married and will be seen in ’83. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. They two also became a proud parent of a 6-month-old baby girl Vamika.

