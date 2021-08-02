Advertisement

Disha Patani is one gorgeous Bollywood beauty who is also among the fittest celebrities in town. Besides the paparazzi spotting her to and from her gym, the actress also keeps her fans up to date with her workout sessions via Instagram videos. But did you know, the actress who practices mixed martial arts (MMA) once lost her memory?

Well, MMA is not the only fitness thing Disha does to keep in shape. The Radhe actress also trains in gymnastics, and it was during one such training session, she fell and suffered memory loss. Read on to know about the incident below.

During a 2019 conversation with Mid-Day, Disha Patani revealed that she had lost her memory for a good six months when she fell on her head while training on a concrete terrace floor. While in conversation with Mid-Day, she said, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.”

Talking about practising gymnastics, Disha Patani told the publication, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

She added that breaking bones is a part of a process, but her approach never changed.

Disha Patani was seen playing a gymnast (circus artiste) in the Salman Khan-led Bharat. During the making of the film, the Malang actress had injured herself while attempting to pull off a front salto (forward or backward body flip performed in a tucked position). Her last outing was the digitally released Salman Khan-Randeep Hooda co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina, and the Mohit Suri directed thriller, Ek Villain Returns.

