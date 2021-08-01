Advertisement

Fans are super excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore and Zoya in the upcoming YRF action thriller espionage film Tiger 3. Besides them, fans are also super excited to see Emraan Hashmi turn villainous as a Pakistani ISI spy in it.

While we all know that the team is currently shooting the film at the production house studios in Mumbai, the latest we hear is that Emraan will be sporting more than one look in the movie. Not just that, a source close to the film revealed the audience would remember his performance as the baddie in this film for a long, long time. Read on for details.

As per the latest Mid-Day report, Emraan will be sporting more than one look in Tiger 3, and his villainous avatar will be larger than life. A source close to the making of the action-espionage film said, “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan are sharing screen space for the first time. Professional bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman joined Emraan and Salman on July 29 to can the lengthy and intense confrontational scenes.”

While Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 looks has been kept under wraps – as the makers are focusing on his grand introduction scene – a source revealed, “Apparently, Emraan has more than one look in the movie. Fitness and bodybuilding expert Miihier Singh has been specifically training him for the role.” The insider further added that he will be sporting a “stylish salt-and-pepper beard” in the film.

Shedding more light on his character in Tiger 3, the source informed, “Emraan (will play) a sophisticated villain. His larger-than-life character will take on Salman’s on-screen persona after they indulge in a game of cat-and-mouse. People will remember the villain long after the film has been released.”

As per the report, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s first scene was shot on a set designed to look like the interiors of a Middle Eastern house. The team is currently filming at YRF Studios in Mumbai but will head to Europe by mid-month to shoot the remaining parts and action sequences.

