Bigg Boss OTT is witnessing something beyond ‘connections.’ The pairs often are seen holding each other’s hands and getting affectionate for each other. Several co-contestants have even termed it Splitsvilla when it comes to the bond that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat share. Here’s what the actor’s sister Sheetal Bapat has to say.

Most have started to feel that Raqesh and Shamita have started feeling for each other. Of course, it’s more than just being connected for a game, given the way he embraces her and the actress gets jealous. We have often seen how Divya Agarwal has become the reason behind their fights multiple times. Bapat was recently even seen talking about his divorce and mentioning that he’s ready to move on.

But what does the family think of it all? As far as Raqesh Bapat is concerned, his family is okay with whatever he’s doing! Sister Sheetal Bapat opened up on his bond with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and told TOI, “I think it’s cute.. what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything.”

Raqesh Bapat’s sister continued, “Raqesh is a reserved person and he is someone who doesn’t like to be around too many people. Also, we all never watched Bigg Boss and all what we had heard was that a lot of fights happen inside the house. And my brother is someone who loves to be at peace. We wondered how he would even survive and adjust to all that? We felt that probably by the time he would understand what was happening, the fight will be over! But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen. Our lunch and dinner time conversations are all about Bigg Boss now”

