Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be the special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday.

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara spoke at length about their experience shooting for the movie. The film portrays the love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

During an interaction with the cast, Kapil Sharma asks the leading lady to reveal the reason behind meeting Dimple Cheema, to which Kiara Advani says: “I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film but it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves.”

Kiara Advani added: “I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians, when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength.”

Meanwhile, Shershaah has been receiving a lot of praises ever since its release. The film has been accepted widely critically, as well as, by the audience. It has also recently turned out to be the most viewed film on Amazon Prime Video.

“Thank you everyone for your love and making #shershaah the most watched film on amazon !” Sidharth Malhotra had shared on his Instagram.

On the other side, humourous acts by Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and the team left everyone including Sidharth and Kiara in splits.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

