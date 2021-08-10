Advertisement

Shershaah based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra is gearing up for its release on August 12th. While Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of the Kargil war hero, Kiara Advani plays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema who played an important part in the brave martyr’s life.

The prep for her role involved Kiara Advani reading stories about army wives and families who stay away from their loved one – serving the army, to understand their emotional journey.

To get an insight into this unique love story in Shershaah, Kiara Advani met Dimple which was an overwhelming experience for the actress. This helped her to stay real with her character.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry has already pleasantly surprised the audiences. Shershaah trailer that released most recently has impressed the audience. The movie was in the release lobby for a long time.

It will now hit Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

