Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have always invited controversies over the names of their children. Twitter erupted with trolls and backlash when they named their first son, Taimur Ali Khan. Now, the unfortunate trend continues as rumours have spread that the second son has been named Jehangir and not Jeh. Read on for all the details.

It was Randhir Kapoor, who first confirmed that the name of his second grandson is Jeh Ali Khan. A section of fans was really offended because they felt that the name was Islamic. The same controversy surfaced all over again, as it happened during Taimur.

Advertisement

Latest rumours now suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have named their son Jehangir and not Jeh. ‘Jeh’ might just be a short form, but the actual name is ‘Jehangir’. Twitterati is now really offended and has been tweeting against the couple, flooding a backlash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even was seen indulging in a conversation with Karan Johar yesterday evening. When KJo asked her about the name of their second child, she smiled and answered, “It’s Jeh Ali Khan.” Despite the confirmation, there have been speculations if it’s Jehangir instead.

A netizen went on to tweet, “Kaimur and Jehangir are not just a name its a slap on the face of Hindus. They could also keep the name of their children’s Kalam or Irfan….Hindus and others be aware from these Islamist radicals, or Propaganda spreaders #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Hindus”

Kaimur and Jehangir are not just a name its a slap on the face of Hindus. They could also keep the name of their children's Kalam or Irfan….Hindus and others be aware from these Islamist radicals, or Propaganda spreaders #SaifAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #Hindus pic.twitter.com/9sGoueGgWY — Ashutosh singh (@Ashutos64854758) August 10, 2021

“Taimur Now #Jehangir Wahh.. Indian Actor #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan keep their son’s name on a brutal, barbaric mughal emperor #Jehangir. Nothing ti say more..,” tweeted another.

Taimur Now #Jehangir Wahh.. Indian Actor #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan keep their son's name on a brutal, barbaric mughal emperor #Jehangir. Nothing ti say more.. pic.twitter.com/vZJPZID1Hq — Sanghi Riya🌈 (@SanghiiRiya) August 10, 2021

A user tweeted, “Taimur” was a terrorist who massacred lakhs of Hindus, “Jahangir” was the one who on 16 June 1606, ordered Guru Arjan Dev Ji, fifth Sikh Guru tortured for 5 days and killed the Guru as he refused to stop preaching his message of God as started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #SaifAliKhan”

"Taimur" was a terrorist who massacred lakhs of Hindus, "Jahangir" was the one who on 16 June 1606, ordered Guru Arjan Dev Ji, fifth Sikh Guru tortured for 5 days and killed the Guru as he refused to stop preaching his message of God as started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji. #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/OGPdkjXqTf — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 10, 2021

Another wrote, “The name of #KareenaKapoorKhan ‘s sons could be #kalam , #Irfan , #Zakir or whatever but why #taimur and #Jehangir ? It’s a well planned conspiracy to demean Hindus and Sikhs Feels like #KareenaKapoor nd #SaifAliKhan are going to launch a #IPL team named #Mughal”

The name of #KareenaKapoorKhan 's sons could be #kalam , #Irfan , #Zakir or whatever but why #taimur and #Jehangir ?

It's a well planned conspiracy to demean Hindus and Sikhs

Feels like #KareenaKapoor nd #SaifAliKhan are going to launch a #IPL team named #Mughal . — shivanshu shah (@shivanshushah3) August 10, 2021

Do you think it is fair to troll Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal Tells Divya Agarwal “You Got Popular Because Of Varun Sood”; Netizens Say, “They’re Trying To Copy Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube