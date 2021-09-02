Advertisement

Released in 2017, Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif is a film filled with love and the effort put into its making is clearly visible. While the film didn’t work its magic at the box office, it still has a loyal fan following and it seems certain parties want to see it being made again.

In a recent conversation with a media house, the filmmaker revealed that he’s been receiving offers to convert musical adventure comedy film into a web show from an OTT giant. Read on to know what Anurag has to say about it.

As reported by Mid-Day, Anurag Basu has revealed that in the past two years, he has got offers from some streaming giants to make the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer into a series. Talking about it, the Jagga Jasoos director said, “I wouldn’t name the platforms, but we had offers of developing it into a series. But if it didn’t work in theatres, how do we know it will work on OTT?”

Continuing further, Anurag Basu added that Pritam, the music director of Jagga Jasoos, is super excited about the idea. He said, “Pritam is excited about the idea, and wants us to start working on it. However, I am in a strange space [regarding it]. When you do something with so much love and it doesn’t work, you don’t want to try it again. The idea of starting Jagga all over again is enough to give me the chills.”

While the film’s reception is one of the reasons behind why the filmmaker is sceptical of turning Jagga Jasoos into a web show, another thing posing to be a hurdle is the leading man, Ranbir Kapoor’s busy schedule. Talking about it, Anurag Basu said, “We keep talking about working together again, but that won’t happen anytime soon. Ranbir is extremely busy right now,” he says.

On the professional front, Kapoor is all set to feature in several much-awaited films including Shamshera, Brahmāstra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next. Katrina Kaif has a busy schedule with films like Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in different stages of pre-production, filming and post-production. Anurag Basu, whose last release was the 2020 Netflix film Ludo, currently features as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4. As per reports, the filmmaker is at the moment working on a yet-unannounced episodic project for a major OTT platform.

