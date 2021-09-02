Advertisement

Actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai due to a massive heart attack. The actor was currently at the peak of his career and is survived by a mother and two sisters. Scroll below to read more.

The actor was known for his role in Balika Vadhu and also did a film opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt titled ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack and the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago.” The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla made his debut with “Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na” and later appeared in “Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi”, “Love U Zindagi” but became a household name with his stint in Balika Vadhu.

Later, Sidharth also participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6”, “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7” and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and became massively successful after his stint in Salman Khan’s reality show.

Sidharth Shukla had recently made a guest appearance along with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill at Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT.

His sudden demise has come as a shock to not just his fans but his friends in the entertainment industry. His friends from the industry Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed their disbelief on the same and tweeted.

Sidharth’s last post on Instagram was for all the front line workers and thanked them for their immense support during these tough times of COVID-19.

May your soul rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.

