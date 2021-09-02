Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla is currently the most popular face in television industry, the handsome hunk that is seen in a number of music videos and web series might be seen hosting MTV reality show Ace of Space season 3. In a new interview, Vikas Gupta has confirmed his exit from the show.

Vikas has shared that he was approached for the third season of the show but was not able to do it as he is busy with his debut feature.

Advertisement

When asked about Sidharth Shukla’s involvement in the show in the interview with SpotboyE, Vikas Gupta shared, “If Sidharth has signed it yet or not, I am not aware of it. But it will be a treat to see Sidharth handling the house guests. Wishing the channel all the best with the third season.”

Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla has been super busy with back to back music videos, he was last seen in ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful for which the actor was applauded for his acting skills.

Recently, Sidharth made a special appearance with his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, are often seen sharing lovely pictures, even their fans love them so much so that they sometimes get into a Twitter war. Recently, when a fan club wrote ill about Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla took matters into his own hand and slammed the fan club for shaming the Punjabi singer, he wrote, “Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense ..”.

Meanwhile, Ace of Space which was started back in 2018 became popular for its unique theme and interesting contestants, now everyone will be curious to know who finally comes onboard to host the show post Vikas Gupta’s exit.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Shershaah Actress Kiara Advani Did Not Meet Dimple Cheema To Understand Her Character; Here’s The Actual Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube