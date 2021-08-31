Advertisement

Even though Varun Dhawan was a star kid, the heartthrob worked as an assistant director in a couple of films before debuting in Dharma Production’s Student Of the Year. So are you wondering why we bringing this to you today as a trivia piece? Well, it is because way before SOTY, Varun starred in front of the camera and that too was a body double for Jimmy Sheirgill.

Wondering which film it was? It was Karan Johar’s 2010 film My Name Is Khan. An Instagram page has caught this interesting detail and has shared it with the world to see. Scroll down to have a look at it.

Sharing the post to social media, the Bollywood page wrote, “An almost blink-n-miss moment, we could see Varun Dhawan being a stand-in for Jimmy Sheirgill in this scene for “My Name Is Khan”. Additionally, he was an Assistant Director for the film along with his debut co-star Sidharth Malhotra! Do tag @varundvn in the comments below!

The post includes an image that read, “Did you know Varun Dhawan was also a part of ‘My Name Is Khan’? We noticed that he was a stand-in for Jimmy Sheirgill playing a young Zakir Khan in a scene. He was also an AD on the film.” It was followed by a video clip that saw the young lad playing a body double as well as a screenshot where his face is partially visible. Check it out here:

Commenting on the post that shared this trivia about Varun Dhawan starring in My Name Is Khan, a user wrote, “I think varun dhawan hi hai scene me but aawaj Jimmy ki hai.” Another commented, “Omg, never noticed.” Some other replies to this post included, “OMG! I never noticed,” “Baaz Ki Nazar” and “Nazar dekho bande ki.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He will also feature in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. As per reports, he will also star in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ekkis.

