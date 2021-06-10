Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday reminisced about his childhood days, saying that he always loved playing in the rain.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen standing shirtless on his balcony and getting wet in the rain on Wednesday. The actor is dressed in black pants, flashing his perfectly chiselled washboard abs.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “MUMBAI ki baarish. (Mumbai rains). As a kid I would always love to play in the rain so after getting in the work I stepped out to enjoy the rain and it felt amazing.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya’. Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Previously, Varun Dhawan had shared that it is actress Ananya Pandey, who gives him the best movies and television show recommendations.

Varun on Sunday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Instagram, where one user asked him: “Who gives the best movie and TV show recommendations?”

To which, Varun shared a picture of Ananya and wrote “what an angel (angel emoji)”.

A fan also asked Varun what diet he follows.

To which, the actor replied: “I try to do a intermittent fasting for 14-16 hours start with 1. Coffee, 2. Egg white omelet/oats, 3. Veggies and chicken, 4. Makhana, 5. Veggies and chicken and lots of water.”

What does Varun do in lockdown? asked another.

“Stare”, he quipped.

One asked how he staying productive these days?

Varun said: “I think that is something I think about as well. I try to read a lota I try.. I watch a couple of films, play Playstation, workout, I irritate everyone.

Has he watched the much talked about “Friends: Reunion”?

Varun revealed that he did and was “super emotional”.

Is Shraddha Kapoor, Varun’s best friend?

Varun shared a picture with Shraddha and wrote: “I wish we could hang more but we are in a pandemic.”

