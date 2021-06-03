Nikki Tamboli who was the youngest contestant of Bigg Boss 14 not only conquered her position in top 3 but also stamped her mark in the hearts of her fans. The star is known to be one of the beloved actor on social media.

Advertisement

With netizens going head over heels for her style statement, fitness regime, motivational updates and most importantly her upcoming projects, Nikki also is tagged to be one of the strongest person as this diva managed to perform in her upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite of facing a huge loss.

Advertisement

Tamboli Ki Toli have never left a stone unturned to shower their love and support for her hence recently Nikki just hit 1 million hashtags on Instagram making her one of the youngest celebrity to add this feather to her cap.

Tamboli is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

We recently had a word with Nikki Tamboli reply when we asked her if, according to her, Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni & Eijaz Khan – Pavitra Punia’s relationship is mere infatuation or true love? Without wasting a minute, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Nikki Tamboli replied, “I have no idea, and I am no one to judge them. Now I am out of the game, and I don’t want to talk anything about anyone because everyone has moved on, and everyone is happy in their own lives. Eijaz and Pavitra love each other a lot; I am no one to comment on them. I like every contestant from Bigg Boss, and I will always be there for them whenever they need me.”

Must Read: Slumdog Millionaire’s ‘Jai Ho’ Was Shot On The Beats Of A Shah Rukh Khan Song But Was Replaced Later On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube