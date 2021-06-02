Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is making a lot of buzz as the contestants are sharing every bit from the sets of the show. As photos from the sets of the show are flooding the Instagram reels, actress Shweta Tiwari praises the host Rohit Shetty through her new post.

Advertisement

Currently, contestants of the stunt-based reality TV show are shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. All the contestants Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul are making most of their time in the country.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share some pictures along with Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a blue sweatpant coupled with a colour-blocked crop top and a crop zipped blue jacket. On the other hand, the filmmaker was wearing blue cargo pants paired with a blue t-shirt and a blue bomber jacket.

Shweta Tiwari seems to be mighty impressed by the skilled Bollywood director. She even called him a ‘true Khiladi’. Sharing the picture, Shweta Tiwari wrote, “The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare #alphapersonality.” Take a look at the picture below:

Shweta, who is in Cape Town for the shoot, has made many new friends and posted a photo with them as well. Sharing it she wrote, “The great thing about new friends is That they bring new energy to your soul..!”.

Ahead of joining Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Shweta Tiwari has been working on her fitness. She even lost oodles of weight and now she proudly flaunts her new physique now. She has been rocking sporty attires and athleisure outfits along with some very feminine dresses in Cape Town.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nisha Rawal’s Friend Munisha Khatwani Reveals Details Of Karan Mehra’s Extra-Marital Affair: “There Was An Affair Even If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube