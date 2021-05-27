In the last few months, Shweta Tiwari has stunned her fans by unleashing a fitness freak in her. But to be a part of a stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, it takes more than just fitness. And for the same, the actress had to put in extra efforts.

Advertisement

Sahil Rasheed is the trainer of Shweta, who has been working with her for more than two years. He has been also involved with Shweta’s daughter, Palak‘s training. Earlier the change was restricted to getting the actress fit but for the show, he had to go miles further.

Advertisement

Describing Shweta Tiwari’s body structure, Sahil Rasheed said, “She was lean, but not fit. When we began to work with her, a lot of rehabilitation training and physiotherapy was involved,” reports Mid Day. He further added that spot movements were a big no during the training and instead they focussed on compound movements.

“I was dealing with stability, balance, explosive work, and agility. We had to prepare her for a stunt-based show, which means agility work was important to reduce her response time. That implied making her capable of reacting to situations faster during training. We were working on movements, instead of merely targeting muscles. For instance, lunges work on specific muscles of the legs, but couple lunges with torso rotations, and that becomes movement-related training employing motor skills,” Shweta Tiwari’s trainer, Sahil Rasheed continued added.

“My area of expertise is posture correction and skill work. Obstacle courses that involved vertical, horizontal, and rotational movements were designed to challenge her muscles in different ways. Explosive training is always sports-specific, and we added rope climbing, monkey bars, stability ball exercises, and hanging routines to enhance her grip strength,” he added further sharing about new additions he made in Shweta Tiwari’s routine.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan Shuts Kishore Kumar & Indian Idol 12 Controversy For Once & All: “We Cannot Please Everybody”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube