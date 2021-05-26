Divyanka Tripathi is currently in Cape Town flaunting her sporty avatars. The beauty is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is competing with Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen amongst others to win the ultimate winner title. But it’s her next move that fans already want to know about! Read on for exclusive details.

The actress ruled the Television world for long with her portrayal as Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After that, she went onto be a part of Nach Baliye, The Voice 3 amongst others. She was last seen hosting Crime Patrol for a women edition. But fans have been missing in a fully-fledged acting role.

Asked about what does she want to do post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka Tripathi answered, “I would like to be a part of good quality web shows; I’m just keeping my fingers crossed.”

What’s her take on OTT shows? Divyanka Tripathi continued, “I’m a total OTT audience, I’m really hooked to it. I feel the content on OTT is quite daring. It’s out of the box, they take chances and they’re unabashed. Thankfully they’re not so much driven by TRPs, box office expectations. They have more freedom in terms of story-telling, content creation. It’s more satisfying for an actor as well as the makers.”

Well, it’s clear that actors want to do beyond worrying about TRPs and box office numbers. We hope Divyanka gets exactly what she wants!

Previously, the actress expressed her wish to work with female filmmakers of Bollywood like Guneet Monga, Meghna Gulzar, Zoya Akhtar amongst others.

“I’ve got a list of female filmmakers I would love to work with. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Gauri Shinde, Meghna Gulzar and Nandita Das. I’ve seen them work and I’ve admired it so much. When I was watching their movies, I felt ‘this is where I want to begin from.’ So I hope, someday I get to work with these powerful women of Bollywood,” Divyanka Tripathi had shared.

