Bhavya Gandhi had a successful journey in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He began playing the role of Tapu in 2008 and big goodbye to the show in 2017. It was his film career that made him opt for the bold choice. The actor has currently been making a lot of noise over his father, who recently passed away due to COVID.

It was earlier this month that Bhavya lost his father. Despite help from Sonu Sood and several others to arrange all the necessary requirements, things didn’t go as expected. But he was a proud son when he mentioned that his father “fought COVID like a king.”

Bhavya Gandhi has been away from social media ever since he witnessed the big blow in his life. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is grieving the loss of his father in silence. But his latest post is proof that he’s struggling to overcome the loss but fighting like a king too!

Bhavya Gandhi shared a sweet throwback post with his father. The picture seems to be from some festive occasion. The actor himself is all decked up in a suit paired up with a waistcoat. His late father, on the other hand, could be seen in a white sherwani.

“Hero,” Bhavya captioned his post. Sure he has said a little, but it means so much!

More power to Bhavya Gandhi and his entire family.

Previously, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor informed fans about his father’s passing through a lengthy post.

“My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING,” it began.

