Bhavya Gandhi who rose to fame with Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was once upon a time the most popular and highest-paid child artist in the television industry. He left the show because the young actor wanted to pursue a full-fledged career in films and in a recent interview, Gandhi revealed if quitting the show has affected his popularity.

Not just Bhavya, but all the artists of TMKOC are immensely popular among the Indian audiences and enjoys a massive fan following.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Bhavya Gandhi spoke if leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has affected his popularity and replied, “It was never about popularity, I never expected popularity. It just came along the way and I am okay with if it’s there or not. If I am happy to do something I am going to do it. I don’t know anything else I just want to do something that I am here to do, that’s all and I don’t know what that something is but I will find it someday.”

Bhavya left TMKOC to pursue a career in films. His exit didn’t go well with the producer of the show, Amit Kumarr Modi and he called his behaviour ‘unprofessional’.

Although in the same interview, when asked if he ever gets an opportunity to go back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, would he take it? Replying to the same, Bhavya Gandhi said, “I don’t want to say this but yes I want to. Whenever any celebrity came to our set, all of us would get very excited. I want to go back where I started promoting my film. I don’t know if it will happen, I just hope it happens.

Raj Anandkat replaced Bhavya on the show and has been an important part of the show ever since then.

