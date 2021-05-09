Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday shared a picture on social media looking dapper in a tank top, and fans can’t get enough of him.

The black and white Instagram frame captures Vijay flaunting trademark wavy long hair and chiselled body in a white vest.

“Just me in a tank top,” he wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film “Liger“, co-starring Ananya Panday.

The film is set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Vijay Deverakonda recently also tweeted the first look of his brother Anand Deverakonda’s next Telugu film, “Pushpaka Vimanam”.

Vijay uploaded the poster of the film and captioned: “Presenting the first look of #PushpakaVimanam! Younger boys continue to find talent and pick interesting stuff.. very happy to be associated with this film as Presenter! A dark comedy, some thrills and lots of laughs coming your way!”

In the next tweet, he wrote: “Congratulations to the entire team, you have now officially taken off.”

Anand’s film is directed by Damodar. According to reports Anand will be seen playing a government school teacher. He has earlier been part of films such as “Dorasani” (2019) and “Middle Class Melodies” (2020).

