Salman Khan and his bodyguard Shera have literally been inseparable ever since the superstar has started his career in Bollywood. Shera has been working with the Radhe actor for 26 years now and is spotted everywhere with him.

A while ago there was this brouhaha that Salman is looking for a good script to launch Shera’s son Tiger into Bollywood, and the bodyguard spoke about the same in a recent interview.

Salman Khan who is all geared up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will see us soon on Eid this year and we are more than excited for the same. In an interview with YouTube channel ViralBollywood, Shera revealed how he met the superstar for the first time.

Talking in Hindi, he said, “We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Keanu had come to India back in 1999 and attended Zee Cine Awards wearing a kurta-pyjama and presented the best debut award to our own dimple girl – Preity Zinta.

Shera also revealed that Salman Khan is in fact looking forward to launching his son ‘Tiger’ and looking for a script. Once the pandemic gets over and the situation gets better, he will make an announcement soon.

For the unversed, Salman dedicated his film ‘Bodyguard’ to Shera and talking about the same with Indian Express in 2016, he said, “Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry? I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family.”

Salman Khan really goes overboard for people he loves and admires in life.

