Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble stars in Hollywood. Everyone loves him. He has done some iconic roles, and even more importantly, he’s a good person. It’s a well-known fact that the Canadian actor has dealt with some harsh tragedies in his life but he’s always persevered and come back stronger. However, not many know that he’s a serious gearhead.

Advertisement

While he owns a lot of cars but his collection of motorbikes is worth mentioning. So let’s take a look at some of his awesome superbikes.

1973 Norton Commando 850 MK II Roadster

Advertisement

Keanu Reeves owns one of the prestigious old school Norton-Villiers motorcycle produced by the Norton Motorcycle Company. The motorbike, which was produced between 1967 and 1977, used an OHV pre-unit parallel-twin engine and was popular all over the world during its 10-year run. As per Hot cars, the roadster was the first bike Keanu owned, and the one that turned him on to motorcycles. The actor bought this ’73 in 1987 and still owns it today.

Arch Motorcycle KRGT-1

John Wick star and renowned L.A. bike customizer Gard Hollinger met around 2011 and the Arch Motorcycle Company together. Interestingly, the two met when the actor was trying to get his Harley upgraded, and Hollinger said that redoing the Harley was not his style. Keanu loved the man’s honest and together they found the company, as per reports.

While they designed built nearly 100 bikes a year, but they built their first bike the KRGT-1, or (“Keanu Reeves” GT-1) as their first model. The bike is priced at $78,000

Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide

The Harley Wide Glide originated in Harley’s FX series of motorcycles. Reportedly, it is their first factory custom bike, which was in production from 1991 to 2017. Dyna Glide chassis was incorporated that offered various trims and front end. Keanu Reeves owned bike filled a niche between the smallest and largest Harleys for a long time, but the platform was eventually discontinued for the 2018 model year in favour of a new Softail frame.

El Diablo West Coast Chopper

The Matrix star bought this El Diablo model around the same time as his Harley above, complete with a WCC custom engraving. The motorbike company only sell around 12 to 15 bikes a year. The price of the bike starts around $150,000.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Reveals Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Has A 20-Hour Long Cut: “There’s So Much More That You Didn’t Get To See”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube