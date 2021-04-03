The Internet is a bizarre place to be on and it never ceases to amaze us. While the netizens were celebrating The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Marvellous cinematic brilliance over the course of a month now, seems like the celebration has now hit a roadblock. And to our collective shock, it has to do something with the studio’s decision to cast Wyatt Russell as Captain America in the show.

For a better part of our lives, the actor we have come to terms with playing the obedient Captain America is the grey-eyed boy Chris Evans. Not to forget, he passed on his mantle to Falcon, aka Anthony Mackie and the fans accepted that too. But when legendary artist Kurt Russell’s son Wyatt Russell to the position for one appearance in Disney Plus’ ongoing hit show, he was subjected to death threats. No kidding, read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

As per We Got This Covered, fans are not happy with Wyatt Russell taking over the US Agent’s character. The actor made an appearance as Captain America in a sequence on the show, and that is what pissed some of Chris Evans fans off. They paraded to his fan page (since he isn’t on Twitter) and put on death threats there. But some of the sane fans seem to have started defending Russell and calling out the toxic fan culture.

A Twitter user wrote, “The Falcon and Winter Soldier is phenomenal. The acting and writing is superb. And I’m going to let my geek flag flu for a minute…Wyatt Russell is playing a character. To perfection. There isn’t a bigger Cap fan than me and the fact that he receives death threats is sickening.” Another wrote, “Wyatt Russell is getting death threats for playing Captain America. People are just not mature enough to understand the difference between the “Actor” and the “Character”. How childish a person could be. It’s really shameful. That’s why people tel Marvel is for kids DC is for men.”

A Twitter user even reminded everyone that he is the new Cap and one entirely different from Chris Evans’ character. “Y’all in the Fandom ugly & toxic asF: Wyatt Russell is ACTING a role. ‘New Cap’, or US Agent is supposed to be entirely different from Cap! He’s not some good nice guy, like Steve. Those sending death threats are no better than the ppl who caused hell for the Jar Jar Binks actor,” the user wrote.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier is phenomenal. The acting and writing is superb. And I'm going to let my geek flag flu for a minute…Wyatt Russell is playing a character. To perfection. There isn't a bigger Cap fan than me and the fact that he receives death threats is sickening. — Bobby (@CapSteveRogers9) April 3, 2021

Wyatt Russell is getting death threats for playing Captain America. People are just not mature enough to understand the difference between the "Actor" and the "Character". How childish a person could be. It's really shameful.

That's why people tel Marvel is for kids DC is for men pic.twitter.com/DH3bk5XExC — Atulkumar Gupta (@GuptaAtulkumar) April 3, 2021

so y’all mfs be really giving Wyatt Russell death threats for taking the role as the new “Captain America” and y’all couldn’t accept him?! like i get y’all can’t accept the character and that’s the fucking POINT, but y’all can’t accept the actor wtf!! — natan (@nategagni) April 3, 2021

Toxic fandom is real and out of control. Fans Defend 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Actor Wyatt Russell Amid "Death Threats" https://t.co/zuYyk5EWbo — Eric (@kinglolux) April 3, 2021

Y'all in the Fandom ugly & toxic asF:

Wyatt Russell is ACTING a role. 'New Cap', or US Agent is supposed to be entirely different from Cap! He's not some good nice guy, like Steve. Those sending death threats are no better than the ppl who caused hell for the Jar Jar Binks actor — Finn's Tattered Resistance Jacket (@Lucy_McMaggie) April 2, 2021

So you send Death threats to Wyatt Russell then what?

What's the plan. Theirs too many intellectually sterile clowns on these socials. Constantly having the rest of the world lump us in with you as "insert Fandom name"Fans. Go Storm Disneyland too, hope you drown in a teacup. pic.twitter.com/681GWhC8j6 — Friendly Neighborhood Zambian (@NkoleMalauniII) April 2, 2021

In world where cap says"I don't want to kill anyone, but I don't like bullies; I don't care where they're from" there exists his immature so called fans who gives death threats to a preson who just played a temperory arole. Seriously growup!#FalconAndWinterSoldier #WyattRussell — Zoha shawal (@ShawalZoha) April 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

