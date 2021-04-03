Despite three Hindi films already playing (Mumbai Saga, Roohi, Saina) and two new releases (Koi Jaane Na, Flight), it was Godzilla vs Kong that collected the most, and that too manifold, on Friday. This is the 10th day of the film due to its mid-week release and still it managed to bring in 1.50 crores*. On Thursday, the film had brought in 2.15 crores so this is an expected drop. With this, the total has reached 41.57 crores*.

However, today the monster world film is set to jump quite well and it won’t be surprising if 2.50 crores mark is breached all over again. Saturdays are typically best days for family entertainers like these and the Hollywood biggie is anyways a set film for all with word of mouth being largely positive.

All multiplexes have given Godzilla vs Kong the largest pie of screens and premium shows, and that comes with a right reason.

Godzilla vs Kong is the only film that is collecting well other than South releases like Master and a couple of other biggies from there, and in the times when survival is the key, it’s the battle between a Godzilla and King Kong which is allowing certain degree of footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

