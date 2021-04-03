It was yesterday, WWE surprised all of its fans by putting up a promo of Chris Jericho gracing Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The promo was shared by WWE Network’s official Twitter handle. Expectedly, the news spread like a wildfire and several speculations are doing rounds since then. Now, Triple H has made a huge statement on it.

For the unversed, Chris Jericho is enjoying his successful run on AEW, a rival of WWE. In the last few years, Jericho is speaking not-so-good things for the promotion where he earned fame as Y2J. He has been very vocal about his differences and also opened up on John Cena’s attitude of crushing the new talents. So, it’s obvious that fans would express their surprise and speculate things when Y2J joins WWE’s programme.

Sharing the video on Twitter, WWE Network’s official handle tweeted: No foolin’ around here. You’re gonna get … IT! @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!”

Not just fans, even Triple H, who is executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE and founder of NXT, has shown positive signs on Chris Jericho’s return (we wish it happens).

On a conference call ahead of NXT TakeOver, Triple H said, “We’re open for business. We’ve said it a million times on things. Vince (McMahon) has been very adamant about that. We’re open for business, whatever is best for business for WWE. Whoever that is.”

Now, that’s really a big statement from the ‘Game’ and it will interesting to see what Jericho has spoken on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Let’s wait till 11th April!

