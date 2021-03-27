Yesterday, Marvel released the second episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and ever since then, fans have been a little upset with MCU introducing Wyatt Russell’s John Walker as Captain America 2.0 and them giving him Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers’ shield. Although, we liked his performance in the second episode but could anyone replace Rogers?

No, we don’t think so. Fans have been trending Steve Rogers ever since the episode was released and calling him #NotMyCap.

Netizens are upset for giving Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers shield to Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and he’s the new Captain America 2.0 in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Well honestly, we did miss our old captain in the new series especially after seeing Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes together.

A user on Twitter commented, “Steve Rogers was worthy of Mjolnir, John Walker is not. That’s the difference.”

Here are some fan reactions from Twitter on John’s Cap 2.0 from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Take a look:

Steve Rogers was worthy of Mjolnir, John Walker is not. That’s the difference pic.twitter.com/zSH3EVGNan — marvel let bucky be happy (@ARMY_got_jams) March 27, 2021

#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier

KEEP STEVE ROGERS NAME OUT OF YOUR FUCKING MOUTH JOHN WALKER pic.twitter.com/bNLMpj0I5u — sara⁷ (@saramnaserr) March 26, 2021

Steve Rogers Cinematic Universe exactly pic.twitter.com/YhSJnkfvyS — Tris (@cloudninevans) March 23, 2021

✨steve rogers is real captain america,i don't care about the fake version✨ pic.twitter.com/P6CcsIFooq — nil alaska🦋| tfatws (@70SVIAICARUS) March 26, 2021

So you underestimated how much you would miss Steve Rogers when you sat down to watch a show all about how Steve Rogers isn’t around anymore. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/OcfXtL4dM7 — Sarajane Sullivan 🌊 (@bysarajane) March 27, 2021

rip steve rogers he would have hated john walker — bella ⍟ – tfatws spoilers (@clinkclinkk) March 26, 2021

rip steve rogers you would’ve loved to beat the shit out of john walker — maya/buck ❀ MARVEL WOMEN POLL RESULTS IN 📌 (@1918BUCKLEY) March 26, 2021

Me: I want Steve Rogers

MCU: we have Steve Rogers at home The Steve Rogers at home: pic.twitter.com/WwxbzcEa9S — jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) March 27, 2021

Can't believe #johnwalker thinks he can ever amount to this. He isn't Steve Rogers and he never will be. The mantle isn't his to take. pic.twitter.com/E0kVZbATGM — viv🥀| alex law & avan jogia brainrot (@rosesoftwilight) March 26, 2021

That’s harsh.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with USA Today, Wyatt Russell revealed that it would be an honour to be disliked in MCU. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier actor said, “People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it. (Movies and TV shows) are there to make people feel emotions, and I’m hoping that that’s what this show can do for people. Hopefully, they don’t hate me too much,” he hoped. The actor added, “it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe.”

Talking about filling in Chris Evans shoes in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Russell said, “He did have an unreal, unbelievable job. That was a really different version of Captain America, with far less problems. He was fighting Nazis and he had less internal issues to deal with because everyone thought he was perfect. That’s just so hard to play, and he did such a great job of actually bringing some conflict with the character. He’s perfect. Who else can play Captain America like Chris Evans? Nobody. And what’s good about this show is that it takes that in hand, where it’s like, ‘Well, who else is going to (expletive) play Captain America? This guy?'”

What are your thoughts on Wyatt Russell’s new Captain America 2.0? Tell us in the comments below.

