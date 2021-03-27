We have all had our favourite movies which we have wanted to watch more than once in the theatres. Or maybe many times when we keep surfing channels on TV and your favourite movie is coming; you would pause to watch it for a few minutes. But can you imagine watching your favourite movie from start to end 191 times? Before you think it is some kinda joke, let us tell you that a Marvel fan has actually done that and watched Avengers: Endgame 191 times.

Ramiro Alanis got motivated with this movie so much that it motivated him to break a record for one of his favourite movies of all times. Keep scrolling further to get all the updates.

According to Guinness World Records, the Florida based super fan officially broke the record for the most cinema productions attended of the same film after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times! Since originally being exposed to the Marvel Universe, Ramiro says he best relates to Steve Rogers, who is also known as “Captain America” and played by Hollywood actor Chris Evans. “His character embodies many values that I stand for, righteousness, kindness, thinking about others before himself.”

Before Ramiro, there was this YouTuber named NemRaps, who was a former record-holder of the same title for watching Avengers: Infinity War. It is said that Ramiro got the idea from him. Having also participated in a record attempt in 2010 for the most significant human image of a heart, Ramiro Alanis wanted to break his own record for something he loved: movies and superheroes.

“Movies teach us deep messages about life, culture and society.” Ramiro adds, along with “helping people and those in need, which I’m very passionate about.” Attempting this record was quite easy for Ramiro because of his never-ending passion for cinema.

But what made this attempt even more significant was that the film Avengers: Endgame was the last one to conclude this Marvel Cinematic Universe’s franchise. Although this definitely did come with a huge price as he lost out on the part of his social life after spending all his free time in a theatre. But his diligence proved to be worth it. After receiving an email from the Guinness World Records’ team confirming he had broken the record, tears flooded this Marvel fan’s eyes as he was grateful to be a part of one of his favourite franchise’s history.

