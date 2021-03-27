Jennifer Aniston made her digital debut with Apple TV+ back in 2019 with The Morning Show that also starred Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon in pivotal roles. The FRIENDS actress also won a SAG award for her performance in the drama series. Now, reportedly her ex-husband Justin Theroux is also a part of the Apple family and wouldn’t mind working with his ex-wife. That’s great news, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Aniston is currently shooting for the second season of her most awaited The Morning Show whereas actor-writer Justin will be seen in ‘The Mosquito Coast’ which premieres at the end of next month.

Advertisement

Talking to ET, Justin Theroux hinted that he wouldn’t mind working with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The two first appeared together back in 2012 in a movie titled ‘Wanderlust‘. The FRIENDS actress also happens to be an executive producer for The Morning Show and talking about the same, Justin said, “Listen if they wanna send me some pages,” he quipped. Haha! We would love to see that happening.

Talking about his experience of working with Apple TV+ and whether or not he got any advice from his ex-wife, the 49-year-old actor said, “She’s doing a totally different show. She’s in Los Angeles, obviously, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go.”

Justin Theroux also revealed whether the ex-couple stays in touch and said, “We check in and I think we’re both having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+. …It’s that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative.”

Besides his Apple TV+ debut, Theroux fans have been desperately waiting to see him in Sex and the City revival. Talking about that, the Zoolander actor said, “I’d like to be another love interest of Sarah Jessica [Parker’s]. I feel like they went through every actor in New York City at the time because it was such a huge show. I think that’s why I got to play two characters because they just had burned through everybody. …The wheel of fortune came around to me again.”

Well, we can’t wait for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to work together on a project again. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sharon Osbourne Quits Daytime Show ‘The Talk’ After Allegations Of Racism

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube