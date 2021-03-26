James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad starring John Cena is one of the highly awaited films of 2021. The film is touted to be a soft reboot that involves a large ensemble of new cast members alongside some returning ones from the 2016 original.

Advertisement

The film stars Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman are obviously reprising their roles from the 2016 version of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag. Idris Elba will be playing the role of Bloodsport, which was previously played by Will Smith.

John Cena took to Twitter to remind all the fans that the first trailer of The Suicide Squad will be released today. However, the exact time of the release is not revealed. Sharing a picture of himself on the film’s poster, he captioned it, “Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today!”

Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today! pic.twitter.com/HtuyGAYXwM — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

On Thursday, filmmaker James Gunn dropped the new poster of The Suicide Squad and it looks exactly how the fans would have wanted it. Sharing the poster, Gunn wrote, “I’ll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow?”

The filmmaker had previously hinted that most of the new Suicide Squad line-up may not survive till the end of the new DC film. He said, “No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn’t looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen.”

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

While Gunn served as the director and writer of the film, Charles Roven and Peter Safran served as the producers. The film is a production of DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company. The global distribution of the film is managed by Warner Bros.

John Cena starrer The Suicide Squad is slated to release on August 6 in cinemas worldwide. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Must Read: Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 2: Continues To Collect On Thursday Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube