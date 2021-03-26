Chris Hemsworth has a physique to die for, and there is no arguing that fact. The God of Thunder Chris is well-known to be following a strict exercise regimen, which helps him stay in shape for his superhero role. In fact, it’s also making him a superhero in real life.

The actor recently spent some relaxation time with friends and showed us how fit he is. Scroll down and have a look at how strong his punches and kicks are.

Chris Hemsworth visited an arcade in Sydney and showed off his strength in ways we are impressed. The Thor actor was accompanied by friends, including stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, when he decided to try his hand at a boxing game.

Chris Hemsworth first delivered a solid blow to the boxing bag and caused the entire cabinet to shake. The power of his punch was recorded at 8,792. He followed the punch with a powerful roundhouse kick that was level with his head. The power of kick was 7,721 on the boxing machine. Both his attempts failed to break the arcade’s record of 9,051.

The said record was soon broken, and Chris shared a video of the same. The Thor actor’s friend, Bobby Holland Hanton, delivered a powerful punch to the boxing machine, and it recorded the force of it at 9,112. Take a look at the videos he shared on his story here:

In a conversation with Men’s Health last month, Chris Hemsworth opened up about his working out regime, the world of fitness, and his advice for people training. During the same conversation, the Thor actor also revealed that his body shuts down whenever he stopped working out. Talking about it, he had said, “I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving.”

Are you planning on getting as fit as Chris Hemsworth soon?

