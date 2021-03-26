Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had taken the internet by storm after they broke their engagement last year. The engagement happened so quickly that even fans were left confused as to what happened. But, this happiness did not last long. Now, after almost a year, the singer confesses to being fooled during this engagement.

Max and Demi got engaged only four months after they started dating amid the COVID-19 home quarantine. The 28-year-old says she had herself “fooled” into believing that type of commitment was something that she needed in order to “prove” she was “okay” in the two years since her July 24, 2018, near-fatal drug overdose.

“I really had myself fooled because it was the safe and expected thing,” Demi Lovato revealed in the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.'”

“Now that I’m not engaged or married, and I’m okay, I’m like, ‘Wow. Isn’t that so much more empowering?’ It’s not this false sense of security,” Demi Lovato explained.

Demi and Max’ love story looked straight out of a fairytale. The way Ehrich proposed to Lovato getting down on one knee and presenting her with a massive multi-carat emerald cut diamond ring was just so perfect. We never thought that it would end up like this. It turns out that piece of jewellery was another way she was fooling herself.

Demi Lovato revealed that she is not interested in marriage right now. She is definitely not interested in settling down with a man at the moment, as she says she’s “just too queer,” after finally deciding to live her truth that she’d spoken of so many times in the past.

“Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” she told the publication. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years, and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself,” Demi explained, adding, “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”

