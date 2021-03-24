DEMI LOVATO PERFORMS AT DOCU-SERIES LAUNCH

Demi Lovato thrilled fans like Kim Kardashian with an intimate performance of her song Anyone at the premiere for her new YouTube docu-series in Los Angeles on Monday night (22Mar21).

Advertisement

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which chronicles the singer’s 2018 drug overdose and her ongoing recovery, debuts on YouTube on Tuesday, and the singer launched the project with a special screening.

Advertisement

In a red carpet interview before the event, Demi told Billboard she hoped the four-part series would help others struggling with abuse and self-esteem issues.

“The most important thing you can do for yourself is to live your truth,” Demi Lovato said. “Don’t let anyone try to control you or tell you who you are, and don’t conform.”

Kim Kardashian, who was among the guests invited to the drive-in screening of episode one, posted a shot of herself with Demi on social media and urged her followers to watch. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Emma Corrin Donates Her Custom Made Miu Miu Gown She Wore For The Golden Globes To Raffle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube