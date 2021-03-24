Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly dating Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old actress – who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton – has “grown close” to the comedy star, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.

“Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other’s company, although they haven’t known each other long,” a source told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “The fact he has flown all the way to the U.K. shows how interested he is.”

The celebrity duo met in New York last month (Feb 21) and they were last week seen together near her home in London.

Pete, 27, was engaged to Ariana for four months until October 2018 and he subsequently dated movie star, Kate Beckinsale.

The comedy star previously admitted to learning different things from each of his past relationships.

“I think you grow a lot as a person. I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool,” he said. “So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself because you learn a little something from everybody.”

Pete is happy to discuss his relationships during his stand-up routines.

However, he is determined not to say anything hurtful.

Speaking specifically about his romance with Ariana, he reflected: “I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s**tty or anything.

“I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up’s part of my life. That was a highly publicised thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don’t have social media and I don’t have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up’s just how i do it. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

