RUSSELL CROWE, ZAC EFRON, and BILL MURRAY are in talks for filmmaker PETER FARRELLY’s THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER.

The Apple Studios project will be Farrelly’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film Green Book.

The movie, based on Chick Donohue and J.T. Malloy’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, focuses on Donohue’s efforts to take beer to his childhood buddies in the U.S. Army, while they were fighting in Vietnam, according to Deadline.

Almost a year ago, word broke that Peter Farrelly was looking to follow up Green Book with another based-on-truth story, setting up The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Things have moved on, as Apple is now looking to back the film with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are in talks to star in it. Efron is in talks to play Donohue.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells Donohue’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army — while they are fighting in Vietnam. Donohue took a good idea to the extreme, hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, then carrying the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his three friends. Dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, he was mistaken for CIA, which made his effort a bit easier. Finally, when he completed his beer run, the Tet Offensive happened.

