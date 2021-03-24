Former iCarly star Nathan Kress has become a father for the second time. The actor’s wife, actress London Elise Kress, gave birth to daughter Evie Elise Kress on Saturday (March 20, 2021). They introduced her to fans on Instagram on Monday (March 22, 2021).

Nathan shared a series of pictures of the newborn on social media. The new dad captioned the post, “And just like that, 3 became 4.” He continued, “Evie Elise Kress, born 3/20/21 at 5:31pm. 6 lbs, 4 ounces of light and life.”

Nathan Kress added, “My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well. My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can’t seem to stop crying.”

Actress London Elise Kress, who also shares three-year-old girl Rosie with Nathan Kress, celebrated Evie’s arrival on her Instagram page too. She revealed that the child was conceived “straight out of us getting Covid”, joking, “guess we got restless after weeks of exhaustion”.

London Elise Kress wrote on social media, “You are the epitome of a Covid baby amidst the Covid baby boom.”

“Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again. But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light. You have signified life to us, after so much life has tragically been taken. You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of Covid, and a rainbow baby to us personally. Evie means ‘Life’, & Elise stems from a family name (including my middle name) that means ‘God’s promise’.

“You are ‘God’s promise of life’ to us, baby girl. You are a child of hope. We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress.”

The happy news comes five months after Nathan Kress and London Elise Kress announced their pregnancy, which had occurred after “multiple miscarriages”.

The pair co-starred in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm before tying the knot in 2015. (MT/WNWCPL/LOT)

