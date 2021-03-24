Katy Perry is intrigued by the idea of a possible musical collaboration with her former pop rival Taylor Swift.

The Firework hitmaker posed the thought during Monday night’s (March 22, 2021) episode of American Idol, on which she serves as a judge, after being inspired by female contestants Althea Grace and Camille Lamb, who decided to team up to perform a cover of Lesley Gore’s You Don’t Own Me.

As they were both awarded spots in the next round of the reality TV competition, Katy Perry applauded their collaborative efforts and told them, “That’s what queens do.”

The new mum then turned to her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and asked, “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?”

The proposal became an instant hit with fans, who flocked to social media to share their excitement about the possible duet. One user wrote, “Please grant our wishes, @taylorswift13 @katyperry,” while another added, “TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY WOULD RUN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY TOGETHER SO TRUE (sic)”.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a fall out in 2014 after the Shake It Off hitmaker accused her former pop pal of poaching backing dancers for a series of live shows.

They reconciled in 2018, after Katy sent a literal olive branch to Taylor on the opening night of her Reputation Stadium Tour, and was subsequently invited to appear in the music video for Swift’s 2019 single, You Need To Calm Down. (MT/BAN/LOT)

