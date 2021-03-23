Keanu Reeves will produce and star in the TV series adaptation of the BOOM! Studios comic book he created.

Netflix bosses have snapped up the rights to BRZRKR, based on an original idea by Reeves, who co-wrote the limited series with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt.

The comic book series, which launched on 3 March (21), chronicles an immortal warrior working for the U.S. government.

Reeves will also be part of an anime spin-off. (KL/DL/LOT)

