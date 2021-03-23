Well, most of us 90’s kids have grown up watching High School Musical and the dreamy love tale of Troy and Gabriella. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens made a perfect couple and we all dreamt of being like them back then. Be it their cuteness or the way they never shied away from expressing their love for each other, these two had our hearts, and in fact, they still remain to be one of my most favourite couples despite their break up.

From on-screen to off-screen, we all were eventually a part of their fairy tale love story. Yea, I know that seeing these two split was not easy for their fans. But, the truth is that both Zac & Vanessa have moved on, and all we are left with is cute old pictures of the couple to reminisce.

Today I thought of taking you all on a nostalgic ride, a time when Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were head over heels in love with each other, and nothing could come between them. These 4 moments from the Red carpets of several events are proof.

Look at them! They cannot take their eyes off each other. Can there be a better sight than two lovers looking at each other with so much love and not forgetting their smiles? Ahh! Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens look adorable here. Wearing a purple satin dress with a little sequin work on the left-hand side and her hair tied in a high bun, the actress looked simple yet stunning. Keeping the simplicity factor intact, Zac, too, wore a simple grey coloured cotton shirt and black denim. The cutest part was the way these two clung their hands to each other.

They always say be with a guy who would look at you like you are the only thing that matters in his life. Well, Zac is absolutely doing that in this picture. Look at his eyes all glued on Vanessa while the actress poses for the camera. Who would have even thought in their wildest dreams that a man who looks at his girl with so much love would not be with her in the near future?

Catching a moment or two with your loved one even when you are looked on by millions is one of the most romantic things ever. In this picture, it appears as if Vanessa Hudgens maybe kinda uncomfortable with something around, but Zac Effron is trying to comfort her by holding her hand and trying to talk to her. Aren’t they simply adorable?

This picture speaks a thousand words. Whatever I say would not do justice to the cuteness that is oozing out of this pic. The slight blushing on both Zac and Vanessa’s faces are just beyond any words. It just becomes a bit more difficult to accept that these two are not together.

