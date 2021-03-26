Khloe Kardashian was left traumatised after witnessing her mum Kris Jenner and stepdad having s*x as she hid under their bed.

Kris has revealed Khloe was playing hide and seek and she and a pal decided to hide in mum’s bedroom without realising her mother had planned a little “hanky panky” with her then-husband, Bruce.

“They hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time,” Kris Jenner said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (24Mar21).

“It was traumatising (for Khloe Kardashian)… She has PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) over that one,” added Kris Jenner.

“They stayed there for hours… We caught them sneaking out. It was awful… They couldn’t have possibly known what we were doing (at the time), but I think as they got older they figured it out.” (KL/WNVELL/LOT)

We’re sure it must have been a tough sight to forget for Khloe Kardashian!

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has been creating a lot of noise over her statement on her daughters. She recently dodged the question about Khloe’s engagement rumours with Tristan Thompson.

“That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewellery. She loves a good, you know, ring!” Kris laughed, before telling host Ellen: “You should ask Khloe that.”

Kris Jenner also spoke about Kim Kardashian’s divorce from husband Kanye West. She revealed that the reality star is focussed on her career.

