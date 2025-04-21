From keepings things private and low-key at the start to slowly opening up to the public eye, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have actually come a very long way together.

As per reports, the duo might be getting married soon since Timothee plans to propose to her sometime later this year. Even though nothing has been confirmed, the rumor mill is abuzz and a new report has suggested that Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner is already getting ready to meddle in their plans.

Is Kris Jenner Trying To Meddle In Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Wedding Plans?

According to Life & Style Magazine, this is a massive opportunity for a money minded person like Kris to milk and she is determined to get her way. “She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception,” a source shared about the manager’s plans for her youngest daughter’s nuptials.

Kris wants Kylie and Timothee to play by her rules and feels it’s something that will benefit them as well. “Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself,” the insider stated. And this wouldn’t be the first time she would be jumping the gun. “Even Kanye towed the line,” they alleged, referring to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

The report claimed, “When one of them gets married, Kris always has a say in how they’ll handle the publicity.” On the other hand, Kylie is reportedly not okay with any of it. She has been clear that she needs her boundaries respected, especially when it comes to her relationship with Timothee.

While he has met Kylie’s family, she has ensured that her family doesn’t get too involved in their romance or expect it to be featured on their show The Kardashians. But Kris is more adamant than once can explain and already has ideas for prenups, locations, decor and everything that comes with the concept of wedding planning. It is to be seen who emerges victorious.

Kylie has been clear about wanting to do things her way. Timothee and her have also kept their romance off their social media. A report not too long ago said Timothee was spotted shopping for an engagement ring in Paris. It’s after that the wedding rumors gained traction and buzz on the Internet. The model and the actor were last seen publicly at Coachella a week ago.

Timothee and Kylie sparked dating rumors back in early 2023. They kept their dates and romance under wraps and with their first public appearance being the 2024 Golden Globes. This year, Kylie supported Timothee at all the awards since he was nominated for his work in A Complete Unknown.

