Kris Jenner is on a mission again but this time it concerns her personal life. The 69-year-old reality TV matriarch is reportedly eager to make another walk down the aisle, with her sights set on a third marriage. But, there’s one major problem: her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, isn’t exactly racing to the altar.

Kris has long envisioned a lavish wedding as a must-see moment on The Kardashians, but her 44-year-old partner, Corey Gamble, is perfectly content with their current arrangement, creating a source of tension between them.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble: A Romance That Kicked Off in Ibiza

For years, whispers of wedding bells have surrounded the couple, who first crossed paths in 2014 at a party in Ibiza. Back then, Kris was fresh off her split from Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, following more than two decades of marriage.

Even fans speculated that a new chapter, complete with a ring, was just around the corner for the momager and in fact, there was even buzz that the two would tie the knot when Kris turned 65, but that plan fizzled.

“They’ve been dancing this dance for years now,” an insider said of Jenner and Gamble. “There was talk they’d get hitched on her 65th birthday, but that fell through. So Kris is determined to make it happen this time, for her as much as for the show.”

The source added, “Of course, she’ll want to make her wedding to Corey a highlight on The Kardashians – it should be a ratings winner, or so she thinks.”

Kris Jenner’s Failed Wedding Plans and A New Deadline

Kris, with her 70th birthday approaching in November, reportedly has everything in place, the date, the paperwork, and, of course, a grand vision for a wedding spectacle. But Corey? He’s dragging his feet.

The insider shared, “She has the paperwork ready if Corey will only commit to it. He keeps dragging his heels, however. He doesn’t see why they need it. He likes the lifestyle and puts up with a lot but doesn’t want to formalize things. Besides, he counters that she changes her mind. In the past, they’ve agreed to getting married, but then she flip-flopped.”

Still, Kris seems to be having too much fun with the idea to let it go. Just last summer, she was gushing about the prospect over lunch with her besties, Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton, even joking that they could be her bridesmaids when she finally says “I do.”

But as one insider pointed out, when Kris Jenner wants something, she usually gets it, whether Corey is on board or not. And if the wedding does happen, it looks like her family is ready to celebrate. Khloé Kardashian, always game for a bit of fun, recently gave her mom’s potential nuptials the stamp of approval.

“Nothing like a 70-year-old bride. I’m down. I don’t know if she’s going to wear white, but we’ll see,” she said, adding that she’d be more than happy to throw Kris the ultimate bachelorette bash.

