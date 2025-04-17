Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance is only getting stronger with each passing day. Two and a half years into their relationship, the couple seems to be finally getting more comfortable about opening up in public. The first half of their romance was very low-key and private.

This year, the duo were frequently spotted together at the 2025 awards season and, most recently, at the 2025 Coachella. There have been several rumors claiming that Kylie and Timothee are considering marriage. A new report also stated that Kris Jenner is asking her daughter, Kylie, to get a prenup done beforehand. Here’s everything we know about the rumor, including where it stems from.

Does Kris Jenner Want Kylie Jenner To Get A Prenup Before Potential Wedding To Timothee Chalamet?

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kris is happy to see Kylie in love with Timothee Chalamet, but she is worried about how things might change if they get married. “Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée,” a source told the portal. Kris is allegedly also happy about how Timothee is a secure guy who has a career of his own and a filmography to be jealous of.

Despite that, Kris wants to protect her daughter’s bank account. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards,” the insider mused and added, “His net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup.” The actor has made a mark for himself by starring in films like Dune and earning critical and commercial acclaim.

Timothee Chalamet’s recent Oscar nomination and awards circuit success have also elevated his career trajectory. And while his net worth is already quite weighty, it’s still nowhere near Kylie Jenner’s, who became a billionaire a couple of years ago. She has multiple businesses and earns a chunk from the Hulu series The Kardashians. This is why Kris wants to ensure her net worth is protected.

The source then claimed that Kylie is “by far the most generous out of all the girls, sometimes to the point of being reckless, at least as far as her mom’s concerned,” referring to the sisters apart from Kylie, namely Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall. Kris reportedly worries that Kylie might do something reckless, like marry him before an agreement is signed.

“That’s why there’s a big rush to get it drawn up,” the source continued and pointed out that while Timothee Chalamet hasn’t proposed yet, it might be a matter of time before he does, and Kris Jenner wants the paperwork ready before it happens. She is allegedly also “reminding Kylie almost daily not to do anything rash.” An engagement “is going to happen, sooner rather than later,” per reports.

