Johnny Depp and Amber heard were one of Hollywood’s one of the most loved couple. The two got married in 2015 but their relationship didn’t last long and ended in divorce, which drew significant media attention. She alleged that the actor had been abusive during most of their relationship.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, when the two stars were in a relationship, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor pulled a prank at the Aquaman actress which was much talked about at that time. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp pulled a prank at his then-wife Amber Heard that her beloved 1968 Mustang had been stolen for the third time! The movie star teamed up with TV personality Chris Jacobs to convince her that her car indeed has been stolen. Hidden cameras caught her in anger. She was seen showing her middle finger to the police officer who kept filming her while the other officers were busy discussing the stolen car.

While the car wasn’t missing, Depp had arranged for in-demand car designer Chip Foose to give the vintage car a makeover as part of the U.S. TV series Overhaulin’. Interestingly, the actress’ father was also part of the prank. He along with Depp tried to stop the starstruck ‘detectives’ taking photos of them.

At last, when the host Chris Jacobs revealed to Amber Heard that it was part of a practical joke, the actress was seen totally embarrassed. She even comically lashed out at the “tricksters” who set her up. “I’m blown away! I’m speechless,” she said. “I can’t believe all of this.”

Johnny Depp was also asked how he managed to keep a secret to prank his wife. To which he said, “You know there are so many times you have to change the subjects.” Watch the video below:

Must Read: The Flash: Christian Bale Or George Clooney To Reprise Batman In Case Michael Keaton Refuses?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube