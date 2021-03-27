Did you all watch the 2013 comedy This Is The End? Didn’t we all had a good laugh? Apart from the laugh, there was a rumour that was attached to the film, related to Emma Watson. If you all have been still wondering about it, then relax as Seth Rogen is here to clarify all the longstanding rumours.

There was a story involving Emma, who allegedly walked off the set of the film after refusing to shoot a scene. Keep scrolling further to read what was the real story behind it.

In an interview for British GQ’s May Issue, Seth Rogen clarified this entire rumour. There was a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and is holding Channing Tatum on a leash wearing a leather mask as his gimp. It was said that Emma Watson walked off the set after refusing to shoot this scene.

“It’s true,” Seth Rogen told the magazine. “I don’t hold any hard feelings over it. I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,” he said.

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he added. “She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Seth Rogen also revealed that they later changed the version of the scene, and it indeed turned out to be better. “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.” Well, Emma Watson is yet to comment on this revelation. But, what do you think about this entire fiasco?

Did Emma do the right thing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

