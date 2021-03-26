Lea Michele’s pregnancy was “very intense” and “very scary”.

The Glee alum welcomed her son Ever last August (20) and had mainly stayed out of the public eye during her pregnancy and in the seven months following her son’s birth.

And now, Lea has revealed her pregnancy was a struggle, as she suffered from intense bleeding throughout her first term and was even rushed to the hospital to be put on an “extreme” amount of medication and bed rest.

Speaking to Katherine Schwarzenegger for her Before, During & After motherhood series on Instagram Live, Lea explained: “I had a very, very intense, very scary pregnancy. I’ve never shared my experience with anyone, which I think is something that – now that I am a mom – I see myself doing in a lot of ways, not sharing for fear of not sounding perfect or just being afraid … I withheld a lot of my experience.

“It was just horrible. It was absolutely, absolutely horrible.”

Lea admitted she wasn’t sure if she would carry her baby to full term, and found herself at “the lowest” she had ever been whilst she waited for news that her baby would be healthy.

“I finally announced I was pregnant, and I still was uncertain if the pregnancy was going to last,” she sighed. “Oh my god, I’m going to cry. I just woke up and I was like, ‘I just want to be a mom right now. I want this time.’ And it was horrible. It was the lowest I’ve been in my entire life. We were all really, really afraid.”

The 34-year-old actress did eventually get the all-clear, but said it came “very late in the process of (her) pregnancy”.

Lea also revealed she wishes she’d been open about her pregnancy struggle sooner, but was worried about how people on social media would react.

“That’s the thing with social media … I’ve always been someone who is afraid of showing any flaws and it’s something that, I don’t think that that’s a positive attribute,” she admitted. “The problem with social media is people go, ‘Oh, you’re announcing your pregnancy and it’s beautiful and you’re wearing a beautiful dress and everything looks great.’

“But that was one of the hardest days of my life, because I was just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to let everyone know I’m pregnant, but this probably isn’t going to work out.’ There’s that sense of vulnerability to me that’s been really challenging.” (SVB/BAN/DMC)

