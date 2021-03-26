Representatives of Amber Heard are far from surprised by the news that Johnny Depp has been denied an appeal in his U.K. libel trial.

Following a three-week trial last year (20), a judge at London’s High Court ruled an article in The Sun newspaper, which referred to Johnny Depp as a “wife-beater” was “substantially true” in his verdict against the actor, and on Thursday (25Mar21), lawmakers refused the star a retrial, insisting the original hearing was “full and fair”.

Responding to the new judgment, reps for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard state: “We are pleased – but by no means surprised – by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s application for appeal.

“The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Johnny Depp committed domestic violence against Amber Heard on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgment, including the Confidential Judgment, have been affirmed.

“Mr. Johnny Depp’s claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court.”

Depp is still suing Amber Heard, who testified against him in London last year, for defamation after she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post article. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

The actor has lost out on a lot professionally owing to the legal battle. He was recently ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3. Amber Heard is also subjected to a massive backlash.

