Emma Stone has reportedly become a first-time mother.

According to TMZ.com, the Oscar-winning actress gave birth on 13 March (21) in Los Angeles. Emma and husband Dave McCary have yet to comment on the report or confirm the name and gender of the newborn.

The birth report comes after Emma Stone was seen showing off a large baby bump while out and about in LA earlier this year.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine on Emma Stone’s pregnancy at the time: “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother… She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing… She’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Back in November (20), Emma Stone, who married Dave quietly last year, opened up about starting a family during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her new animated film The Croods: A New Age.

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,” Emma Stone cooed. “Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are… They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.” (SVB/WNWCZM/SVB)

