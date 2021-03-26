One can only be in awe of all that Millie Bobby Brown has managed to achieve at an age when a majority of us were clueless about what we wanted to pursue. The actor is one of the highest-paid teen stars, and undoubtedly a sought after actor whom every studio wants to join their name with. But in all this celebration of her career of sorts, what if we tell you the girl soon plans to board a flight to two of the most iconic universes?

Yes, you read that right, and the majority guessed it right too. After enthralling Duffer Brothers, giving Netflix a hit movie, that they plan to create a franchise out of, giving Warner Bros a Godzilla movie, Miley has set her eyes on the world of Superheroes. If the latest reports are to be believed, she has hinted that she is in conversation with both Marvel and DC. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update of the day.

It is every actor’s dream to be associated with Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCEU and if they get to set foot in both, what more can one pray for. As per Comicbook, Millie Bobby Brown seems to have been in talks with both the studios. No ones speculating this; she is dropping hints, so her fans can go all crazy over this new development.

The actor is on a promotional spree for Godzilla Vs Kong, and it is there when she was asked if she would ever want to be associated with Marvel or DC. The actor said she has already had a conversation with either for a role, but she only wants to do it if it feels right. Brown said, “I join many conversations. I would only do something that feels right to me, so when that comes along, then we’ll talk about it.”

While that is exciting, Millie Bobby Brown is already covered with projects head to toe. Not to forget, our girl has also worn the producer’s hat and will continue to do so. The actor is gearing up for the new season of Stranger Things. The work on season 5 has already begun and the news was that Brown was asking for a paycheck heftier than her adult co-stars.

