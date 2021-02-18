The Walt Disney Company has unveiled the all-new official trailer for its upcoming live-action feature film Cruella, starring Academy Award®️-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, directed by Craig Gillespie.

Advertisement

The film is based on the notorious and legendary character Cruella De Vil, introduced in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar®️ winner Emma Thompson(“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney’s “Cruella” will release in Indian theatres soon!

Check out the Cruella trailer below:



Must Read: Selena Gomez Most Prized Possessions: From A Private Jet To A Studio City Bungalow – 3 Most Expensive Buys!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube