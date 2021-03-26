We have all been born and brought up in a way that whenever anything goes wrong in life, our only knight in shining armour is music. Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, there’s no better way to express your feeling than through music. Today, we have got you a happy feel-good playlist that includes Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am,’ Pink Sweats Ft. Kehlani’s ‘At My Worst’ and more.

Advertisement

Whether it’s about falling in love for the first time or experiencing your first heartbreak, all these nights that you’re spending will only make you a better and stronger person. And a little help from music won’t hurt, I feel.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at our happy feel-good playlist:

At My Worst – Pink Sweats Ft. Kehlani

Don’t we all need someone to be there at our worst? This song will instantly lift your mood up because of the happy vibes and high chorus. Kehlani’s voice with Pink only makes it better and you would listen to this beautiful track on loop, I bet!

If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe Ft. Julia Michaels

‘But if the world was ending, You’d come over, right?’ Who wouldn’t if these two sing the song with so much perfection, no? Missing the one, who you thought you would be the last day of life with? It’s okay. Sh*t happens and as long as there are no regrets, there are only happy memories and life is all about that.

Willow – Taylor Swift

Ever since I know music existed, Taylor Swift has been my companion in the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Willow is from her latest album ‘Evermore’ that she released after Folklore went viral. Ever since I was a kid, her songs gave me the same happy high that Disney movies gave me. So, if you’re having a rough day, listen to this. Trust me, the chorus alone will lift up your spirit!

Happier – Marshmello Ft. Bastille

The first time I saw the video of this song, I cried my heart out to it. A lot of humans have a hard time opening up to people around them and that’s when our ‘Pooches’ come to life. Animals are surely ones best friends. Remember the first time, your parents got you a pet and our happiness had no bound? Same sister, same. So, if you’re going through a harsh time in life, get yourself a pet and turn your sorrows into happiness because you deserve nothing but the absolute BEST.

Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

When was the last time someone told you, “You know what, you need to work on yourself tho”. Stop right there sister and ask him, “Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha…Get my pretty name outta your mouth.” Just be the most unapologetic version of yourself and don’t let anyone trick you into thinking any less of yourself. Let go off of that toxic relationship sister, and listen to Billie Eilish’s Therefore I Am.

Tell us your favourite from our above-mentioned happy feel-good playlist in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Denzel Washington Photobombs A Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot In New York & We Are Living For Moments Like These!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube